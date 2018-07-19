Chandigarh: Seeking financial relief, Councillors return empty-handed from meeting with VP Badnore

Mayor Davesh Moudgil and councillors on their way to attend the meeting on financial status of MC with UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore at Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express photo by Sahil Walia) Mayor Davesh Moudgil and councillors on their way to attend the meeting on financial status of MC with UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore at Punjab Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation councillors did not get a satisfactory reply from UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore on Wednesday when they went to seek financial relief for the civic body. With the MC having plunged into a financial crisis, the councillors met Badnore for the fourth time. They requested him to ask the UT Administration to provide Rs 150 crore for the time being so that they could complete all works of emergency nature.

Congress Councillor Devinder Singh Babla, who was a member of the delegation that went to meet Badnore, said, “They literally begged for money and the only thing they got to hear from the Administrator was that he would speak to the adviser about it.” He further stated, “Our hopes are dashed. It was the same thing he had said when three different delegations of councillors met him two months back. We literally begged for funds. Since the adviser, too, knows about the financial situation, what’s there to talk about with him. This means they haven’t done anything till now.” Babla even said, “Despite the fact that we are in opposition, we are supporting the BJP councillors because we want to pull MC out of the crisis. This is the fourth such visit on financial crisis and still there is no relief.”

The councillors, led by Mayor Davesh Moudgil, requested Badnore for a special financial assistance of Rs 150 crore for the time being to execute works of emergency nature like recarpeting of roads, construction of community centres, providing street lights to cover dark spots and other development projects.

“We demanded that the recommendations of the Fourth Finance Commission that is 30 per cent share of state revenue be given to the MC be followed. With the implementation of recommendations of the Fourth Finance Commission, it will help us meet our basic expenses and development work can be started,” said the Mayor.

The councillors also said that they demanded a transfer of the Registering and Licensing Authority from the UT Administration to the MC.

The Mayor said the civic body depends entirely on financial assistance from the Chandigarh Administration in the form of grant-in-aid while MC’s own revenue was also being utilised to meet the day-to-day expenses and other development works undertaken by the civic body.

The annual receipts amount to nearly Rs 170 crore. The revenue receipts, however, were not sufficient to cope with the financial crunch, the Mayor added.

The delegation also requested Badbore to personally intervene in the matter of handing over revenue to the civic body under Section 90 (1) (g) – a tax under the Punjab Entertainment Tax (Cinematography Shows) Act, 1954, as applicable to the Union Territory of Chandigarh which is to be collected from the proprietor of the premises where a public cinematography exhibition is being held.

