Chandigarh: Security posts set up at Derabassi police station but without any security personnel

Security around the Derabassi police station was beefed up this month following inputs that it could be a possible target of radicals after the low-intensity blast at Maqsudan police station in September. But while the additional security features came up quickly, they remain unmanned.

The security around the police station was beefed up this month after the arrest of two persons, Shahid Qayoom and Fazil Bashir, both students of an engineering college in Jalandhar for their role in Maqsudan police station blast. Police sources said they had inputs that Derabassi could also be targeted similarly.

A security post was constructed atop the police station building, a bullet-proof security post set up at the entry gate of the police station while two temporary police posts with sand bags have been set up on Barwala road. In addition, a tin sheet has been erected at a flyover on the main Chandigarh-Ambala road which provided a direct view of the police station from an advantageous height. The sheet now blocks it.

But the newly created posts are unguarded. There was no policeman at the temporary police post on Barwala road. There was no sentry at the new post on the roof of the police station either. And the bullet-proof sentry post was also vacant.

However, an SLR-armed security guard was present at the entry gate of the police station behind a metallic security post recently put up outside the police station.

The Derabassi Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Mahinder Singh, told Chandigarh Newsline said the security posts were set up as an emergency arrangement and, if needed, the police could be deputed in the security posts at a short notice.

“The police station is located at the main highway so we have taken more security measures, but we don’t have that many policemen so it is not possible to depute security guards in all the security posts,” the SHO said.