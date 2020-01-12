Chandigarh: Sector 56 duo, who robbed 80-year-old man, arrested

Victim Shiv Singh. (Express photo) Victim Shiv Singh. (Express photo)

Two men, accused of assaulting and robbing an 80-year-old man near a public park in Sector 56, were arrested by the police on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Neeraj Kumar and Kiran, residents of Sector 56 allegedly robbed the mobile phone, Rs 150 and earrings of the senior citizen victim, Shiv Singh on Thursday. The police recovered the robbed items.

Victim Shiv Singh, who was kicked and punched by the accused, received injuries on his right eye and in stomach. After the two accused were nabbed, Singh identified the two at the Palsora police post. He also identified his robbed valuables.

Sources said that the two accused were a familiar face in the locality and they used to play cards with the victim at a public park in Sector 56. However, the victim was not aware about the identity of the two.

Allegedly, the reason behind the crime was a minor verbal altercation between the victim and the accused on Thursday afternoon. Following which, Neeraj and Kiran intercepted him and, assaulted and robbed his valuables.

In his complaint to the police, victim Shiv Singh said, “I was returning from a local public park when two men appeared before me and one of them inquried about a residential address. When I expressed my inability to help him, the man started hurling abuses at me. Subsequently, the two started kicking and punching me. They robbed my mobile phone, Rs 150 and my earrings. They appeared to be addicts. I pleaded them for forgiveness. They let me go after robbing all my valuables.”

A case was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Meanwhile, the Second Inning Association, which works for the welfare of the senior citizens in Chandigarh, urged DGP (UT) Sanjay Baniwal to take action against the crime on priority basis.

