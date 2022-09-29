scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Chandigarh: Sector 52 resident alleges foul play in death of his daughter

He alleged that a goof-up took place on the part of the local police, which released the body of Minakshi to her husband, in-laws without postmortem examination. When they raised the voice a day after the death, a magisterial probe was ordered but the findings were not shared with them.

Police have been conducting the proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. (Representational)

A SECTOR 52 resident has alleged that his daughter, Minakshi, 28, who was found dead at her in-laws’ house in Sector 52 on July 23, was murdered. He had filed a complaint, which is pending with Sector 36 police station.

Rafal Singh, father of the victim, said, “We have not got justice since the death of my daughter, Minakshi. She was married to a man in Sector 52 in 2016. My
daughter was at her maternal home two days before her mysterious death. Her husband had taken her along with him two days before her death. On the fateful day, I received a call from her husband claiming that she is dead. I am a heart patient. When we reached her house, she was lying on the bed and a dupatta was hanging from the ceiling fan. Her husband rushed the body to PGI. Surprisingly, it was a medico legal case (MLC) but the body was released without a postmortem.”

Singh is an auto driver. He said that the magisterial probe was completed and findings are pending with Sector 36 police station. The victim worked with an immigration firm in 3B2, Mohali.

When contacted, the SHO Sector 36 police station, Inspector Jaspal Singh, said, “So far, we have not found any evidence establishing anything foul on the part of the vicitm’s in-laws. Still, two of the forensic reports are yet to come. A final decision on the matter will be taken on the basis of two reports.”

Police have been conducting the proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 06:12:42 am
