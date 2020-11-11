Chandigarh Sector 5 house case: HC asks CBI to probe all angles, submit report by Feb 26, 2021

A house under Chandigarh Housing Board. (Express Archives)

“It would be in the interest of justice and in the fitness of things that all the events and actions leading to the present dispute are looked into and inquired into by one agency only so that the chaff is separated out from the grains,” ruled the Punjab and Haryana High Court while handing over the CBI the probe into ownership and possession dispute of the six-kanal (3,094 square yards) plot.

Sunder Singh was the actual owner of house no. 17 in Sector 5. His three children — Kanwal Sunder Singh (a UK-based NRI who died on May 24, 2006), Padamjit Singh (a US-based NRI) and Veera Sunder Singh (a Mumbai-based cine artist known as Priya Rajvansh who died on March 27, 2000), who either sold/ transferred their shares in the contentious property, their legal heirs and to whom the three children allegedly sold their shares — are now locked in a legal battle claiming their ownership and possession.

According to the written order issued by a division bench comprising Justices Daya Chaudhary and Justice Meenakshi I Mehta, the High Court has asked the CBI to investigate all the angles of the case and directed the CBI that an officer “not below the rank of Superintendent of Police” should investigate the case.

Amid the entire controversy that reached the High Court, it was also alleged that the original record file pertaining to the contentious plot had also gone missing from the records of UT estate office. A few of the stakeholders had already moved complaints to the UT Administration and police seeking investigation into the missing records from the estate office. All these aspects would now be investigated by the CBI.

“We are of the considered opinion that the ends of justice will best be served if the entire matter regarding the transfer of 50% share of the house in dispute by Padamjit Singh, which has travelled up to this court by way of the present writ petition and all the matters incidental thereto, including the said record in respect of the house in dispute having gone missing from the estate office, Union Territory, Chandigarh, are referred to the CBI for inquiry/investigation therein. We order accordingly. It is further clarified that the CBI shall look into all the angles of the said dispute,” the High Court ordered.

The High Court also mentions names of certain renowned socialites of Chandigarh who entered into various agreements with the actual owners/ legal heirs/ beneficiaries of the property for considerations worth crores of rupees and are now locked in the legal battle.

The division bench also ordered supply to the CBI of a complete copy of the paper book, including copies of writ petition, all the miscellaneous applications filed in the petition, replies and all the annexes as placed by the parties involved. “The CBI shall get the enquiry/investigation conducted by an officer not below the rank of SP who shall conclude the same within a period of three months from the date of receipt of the copy of this order along with the copy of the complete paper book, including aforesaid documents and shall submit its report in the court in a sealed cover on or before 26th February, 2021,” the court noted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd