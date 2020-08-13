Chandigarh: Sector 48 residents install house indicator signboards

J J Singh, president of the Residents Welfare Association of Sector 48 (A,B,C & D), said that these indicators will enable the people, especially those visiting from outside, to identify the place where they have to go. (Representational Image)

Residents of Sector 48 have come together to install house indicator signboards. The inaugural event on Wednesday was attended by Satya Pal Jain, former MP, and Davesh Moudgil, former mayor and area councillor.

About 55 signboards were installed in Sector 48 on Wedesday, indicating the names of the societies of the sector and the house numbers in the area. Area councillor Davesh Moudgil said that this project has been completed with a total amount of Rs 2.2 lakh.

“Because of the financial crunch, the Municipal Corporation could not spare this amount and ultimately he managed the money from the Residents Welfare Association of Sector 48. Though the project was approved by the Municipal Corporation and installed with its permission, the entire amount has been collected and spent by the residents of the area by way of public participation,” Moudgil said.

J J Singh, president of the Residents Welfare Association of Sector 48 (A,B,C & D), said that these indicators will enable the people, especially those visiting from outside, to identify the place where they have to go.

Appreciating this move, Satya Pal Jain said that installation of this project, which is perhaps the first of its type in Chandigarh, and that too by public participation, will be an example for the residents of other sectors also to involve themselves in the developmental activities. He said that because of the Corona virus, leading to financial crunch in the Municipal Corporation and other Government agencies, the public participation is a must for carrying out various Developmental works.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.