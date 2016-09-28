Chandigarh Sector 46: Proposal for speed-breakers deferred over ‘high cost’

THE AGENDA of putting up speed-breakers worth Rs 10.87 lakh on a small stretch in front of a school in sector 46, Chandigarh, was deferred by the road committee in its meeting after questions were raised over the ‘exorbitant’ estimates.

BJP Councillor Satinder Singh, who also a member of the committee, said, “The cost is too high. Also, we asked why only this sector… this should ideally be done across the city in front of schools on V5 roads.”

Watch What Else is Making News



The members also said there was no need for six speed-breakers in front of the school and two were sufficient. 6 rumble strips worth Rs 10.87 lakh were proposed to be put up outside St Stephens school in sector 46. According to the agenda, the Chief Architect had instructed to provide speed-breakers in front of St Stephen’s, Sector 46. The site was inspected by engineering officials and it was found feasible as mentioned in the agenda.

After discussions, it was decided that not only this school but the engineering wing would be studying the feasibility of speed-breakers outside all the schools on V5 roads.

The road committee also passed other agendas including setting up of open-air gyms in three sectors.

Open-air gyms worth Rs 37 lakh were approved in the Fragrance Garden, Sector 36 and green belts in Sectors 39 and

40.

Estimates worth Rs 12.50 lakh for setting up of open-air gym and fitness equipment have been prepared for the Fragrance Garden while those of 24.69 lakh have been prepared for the green belts in sector 39 and 40.

It is after the after the open-air gym at Shanti Kunj received a positive response that several councillors had written to the engineering wing for the construction of the open-air gyms in the green belts of their ward too. However engineering officials said they would check the feasibility and accordingly give permission as open-air gyms can be constructed only in big green belts and not in neighbourhood parks.

Machines, including manual treadmill, leg shaper and abs shaper, will be made available to the residents.

None of the machines would require electricity to run. The maintenance cost is also low.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App