Chandigarh Sector 27 robbery: Last two suspects held, Rs 40,000 of ‘robbed’ money recovered

Police on Friday said they had arrested the last two suspects involved in the knife-point robbery of model-turned-actress Alankrita Sahai at her Sector 27 house in Chandigarh on September 7.

Investigators identified the last two arrested men as Arjun, alias Nepali, and Arjun Shrestha and claimed that Rs 40,000 in cash was recovered from their possession. Police said Nepali was the mastermind of the heist and he has a criminal background. Two of the suspects involved — Prem alias Motu, and Sunil, alias Sunny, alias Bihari had been nabbed earlier by the police.

Sahai was alone in her house around noon on September 7 when four men barged into the house and made her hostage for almost one and half hours. Since the beginning, the police had focussed their probe on the employees of a furniture manufacturing unit, which had supplied furniture at the house of victim a few days before the day of the incident.

Police on Friday said that both Nepali and Arjun Shrestha had spent a lot of the looted money on buying clothes, getting tattoos, colouring their hair, and in general staying at expensive hotels. They had spent at least four nights as tourists in Kasol. Himachal Pradesh.

Though Sahai has claimed before the police that the robbers took away around Rs 6 lakh in cash during the heist, the arrested suspects have so far claimed they had robbed three bundles of currency. Police said that the exact amount of robbed currency was being estimated.

SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “Two accused flew to Kasol in Himachal. They spent a major portion of the robbed money on purchasing contrabands, staying at a luxurious hotel in Kasol, and travelling in taxis instead of using local buses in Himachal. After committing the robbery, one of the two robbers had even gone to the house of his sister to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. Two of their associates had been arrested on September 10.”

Police said during interrogation, two accused so far have claimed that after committing the crime, they had fled to Phase Mohali by hiring an auto and purchased new clothes and shoes with the looted money. they had then gone straight to Arjun’s sister’s house in Mundi Kharar. After spending some time there and getting rakhi tied by her sister, they went to bus stand to catch a bus for Bhunter (Himachal Pradesh). Before leaving for Bhunter, they had stayed in a hotel in sector-52, Chandigarh, for 3 hours. Police said that the suspects claimed that they had never seen so much money in their lives so they thought of living a luxurious life by spending on expensive hotels, buying contrabands, getting tattoos for themselves, getting hair bonding, hair coloring, hiring cabs. They went to Kasol (Himachal Pradesh) and stayed there at a high-end hotel.