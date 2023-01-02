Chandigarh’s Sector 26 police station in the news again for a high-profile case

The Chandigarh police station where a sexual harassment case was booked against Haryana MLA Sandeep Singh, who has since resigned as the sports minister, had previously hit the headlines over developments involving politicians, especially those from the ruling BJP.

Former Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala’s son was arrested by the Sector 26 police for allegedly stalking and molesting and making an abduction attempt on a senior IAS officer’s daughter in June 2017.

Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar were arrested after Opposition parties protested. The protesters also wanted Subhash to resign as the MLA for the Tohana constituency in Fatehabad district, but the BJP rejected their demand as it was the son, not the father, who had allegedly committed the crime.

Both Vikas and Kumar got bail in August 2018 and the case is still pending in the district court of Sector 43.

A senior police officer who was part of the investigation team in the case said, “At that time, the entire Haryana BJP had put on a united face and come in support of their leader, rejecting the demands for Subhash Barala’s resignation. Why should a father pay the price of a crime committed by his son? But indeed, the case had dented the image of the Haryana BJP. Now it’s the turn of the BJP’s Sandeep Singh.”

After the FIR against him was registered on December 30, Singh was relieved of his portfolio, which is now under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Protests are underway demanding the resignation of Singh, who is an Olympian and a former captain of India’s hockey team. He is the MLA for the Pehowa constituency.