Chandigarh: Sector 26 Police Lines divided into two, DSP seeks withdrawal of order

THE CHANDIGARH Police Lines in Sector 26 was divided into two parts: District Police Lines and Provisioning of Logistics and Welfare Centre (PLWC), a move which is being observed as a bone of contention among the UT police officials. The division was ordered through a standing order issued from the office of DGP (UT) Sanjay Baniwal, dated June 11.

The move has not gone down well with certain police officers. One of them, DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel, has raised his concerns stating the division of police lines will not be feasible. The standing order has given the references of many of Punjab Police Rules (PPR) provisions justifying the segregation of police lines. Sources said the standing order is yet to be put in force and the work will start after Independence Day.

Sources said that the concerns of DSP Chandel will be reviewed by new DGP Praveer Ranjan, who will join the UT Police after Aug 15.

As per the standing order, District Police Lines, which will be stationed at IRB Complex Sarangpur, was given under SSP (UT), a post with Punjab cadre IPS officer. And the newly carved PLWC was given to SP (headquarters), a post for the AGMUT cadre IPS officer. According to the standing order, law and order, mounted staff, tear gas store, armory, Sadar lockup, MTO except of motor vehicles allotted to Gazatted Officers etc will be under District Police line supervised by SSP (UT). Other wings including MTO section, through which allotment of the vehicles to police officials, Miscellaneous store, Welfare wing, dog squad, Police Mess, Provisioning store, RTC at existing police lines-26 will stay under SP (headquarters).

It is for the first time in the history of Chandigarh police when the police lines, Sector 26, was carved into the two parts. Traditionally, the police lines-26 involving Welfare centre, MTO section, police hospital, mounted staff, armory, Tear Gas, Welfare wing involving welfare funds, Recruitment Training Centre (RTC) etc is under direct supervision of SSP (UT).

In a three page letter sent to the police headquarters, DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel raises apprehension that the division of the police lines will hamper the police functioning. He stated, “IRB Sarangpur, which is suggested to accommodate the District Police Line, is situated in the outskirts of Chandigarh.

And all the structures are porta cabins. There is a requirement of concrete structure for the storage of tear gas shells, armory etc. Existing police lines-26 is situated in the middle of Chandigarh, which is sufficient to tackle any kind of emergency condition. If the district police line shifts to Sarangpur, it will be a burden. There will be delays on various fronts including cops taking time to reach the spot etc.”

When contacted, DSP (IRB) Dilsher Singh Chandel said, “Whatever I want to say, I mentioned in my letter. I sent it to the police headquarters, Sector 9, through post. I have mentioned the provisions of PPR in my letter suggesting the division of PL-26 is not feasible.”