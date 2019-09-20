Chandigarh news: Sector 26 bar owner gets extortion call, police register case

THE OWNER of a Sector 26-based bar-cum-restaurant, 26 Boulevard, received extortion and threatening calls by one unknown person introducing himself as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The owner, Divye Malik, a resident of Sector 59 in Mohali, received multiple WhatsApp calls on his cell phone from a UK number on September 17. Malik has given to the police the UK number from which the calls were made.

Gangster Bishnoi is facing multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robberies in several states, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh. At present, he is lodged at Bharapur jail in Rajasthan.

Malik said, “The caller introduced himself as Lawrence Bishnoi and threatened me that if I want to save my life, then I should pay him money monthly or yearly.” Sources said when Malik told the caller that he is out of station, the caller told him to discuss the matter with his partner. At lest four WhatsApp calls were received by Malik, who is running a night club in partnership with his friend.

A police officer said, “The UK number which was provided by Divye Malik is now switched off. We have put it on surveillance. It is also being verified whether the call was made by Lawrence Bishnoi or any of his associates.” A case was registered at the Sector 26 police station.

Earlier, Sampat Nehra, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had made an extortion call to the owner of a Sector 11-based medical firm. Nehra was arrested by the Haryana Police. Later, the Chandigarh Police arrested him on production warrants in May this year.

In December 2017, the Mohali police had concluded that Bishnoi was running an extortion racket from Faridkot Jail. At that time, he was lodged in Faridkot jail in a case of attempt to murder.