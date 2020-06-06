Chandigarh: Sector 21 woman, six more test positive for coronavirus

273 patients have been discharged in the UT till now, leaving only 31 active cases of Covid-19. (Representational) 273 patients have been discharged in the UT till now, leaving only 31 active cases of Covid-19. (Representational)

Seven more UT residents, including a 57-year-old woman from Sector 21 tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. Apart from the woman, six residents from the hotspot Bapu Dham Colony also tested positive. The total tally of patients in the city is now 307.

The 57-year-old woman from Sector 21 has two family contacts and three community contacts, all of whom have been quarantined. The six residents from Bapu Dham Colony aged between three years and 40 years, are all contacts of already diagnosed patients.

51 discharged

Fifty residents of Bapu Dham colony were discharged from the Sood Dharamshala, the Covid care centre on Friday. These patients had spent ten days in the centre and will spend seven more days under quarantine. Apart from the 50 patients, one patient from Sector 52, who had run away to Pratapgarh in UP before he tested positive, has also been treated and discharged from the hospital in Prayagraj where he had been hospitalised.

273 patients have been discharged in the UT till now, leaving only 31 active cases of Covid-19.

