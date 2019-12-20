Chandigarh Sec 15 murder: ‘Focused on his studies, my son never entered into any quarrel’

Police at the crime scene in Sector 15. (Express photo) Police at the crime scene in Sector 15. (Express photo)

“My son was a peace-loving youth. He never entered into any quarrel or argument,” said Jasbir Singh, father of 20-year-old Vineet, who was shot dead in Sector 15, Chandigarh, on Wednesday night.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Jasbir said, “He was focused on his studies. A bright student since childhood, he scored 90 per cent in class X. He wanted to join Army as an officer.”

“He called me at 6 pm on Wednesday. He sounded calm and did not apprehend any attack. I never imagined he would be snatched away from me forever,” Jasbir said, wiping his tears. He was present at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh, where a postmortem was conducted on the body of his son.

Jasbir had retired from the Army and then joined the Haryana Police. “Seeing me in Army and then in police, Vineet too was passionate about his career and he had major plans after completing his BSc final year,” Jasbir said.

