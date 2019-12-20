Chandigarh Sec 15 murder: Assailants came looking for student leader, complainant says

Police at the crime scene in Sector 15. (Express photo) Police at the crime scene in Sector 15. (Express photo)

Twenty-year-old Mohit Punia, who witnessed his two friends being shot dead in Sector 15, Chandigarh, on Wednesday night, has told the police that the assailants came searching for Ashwin Nain alias Ashu, a student leader, in their room. When they could not find Ashu, they opened firing at Vineet and Ajay, leaving them in a pool of blood.

According to an FIR registered by the Chandigarh Police on Thursday, four unknown persons were booked under sections 302 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Sector 11 police station.

The complainant in the case, Mohit Punia, a resident of Hisar, was in the same room where the two youths were murdered. He stated to the police that he had been living at a rented accommodation with his two friends Ajay and Vineet, and had been here in Chandigarh to take his re-appear exam of BSc medical at Panjab University.

As per the FIR, Mohit was at home with Vineet and Ajay on Wednesday. Around 7 pm, Ashwin Nain alias Ashu came to their house with a few friends and left after some time. Then a phone call of Ankit Narwal was received by Ajay, and the call was attended by Vineet. Vineet said that Ankit Narwal has come and he will hand him over a few articles. Vineet came back into the room. After sometime, someone knocked at the door. When Ajay answered the door, two youths came inside, followed by two others, asking about Ashwin Nain. When Ajay said he did not know, the accused opened firing at Ajay and Vineet.

“Seeing the abrupt firing, I took over the blanket. The four assailants after firing at my friends Ajay and Vineet escaped,” Mohit stated to the police.

Mohit then raised the alarm and informed the police. The PCR reached the spot, and the victims were rushed to PGI Trauma, where doctors declared them brought dead.

As per police sources, Ankit Narwal, a student leader, had an argument with Ashwini Nain alias Ashu outside DAV College in Sector 10, Chandigarh, a few days ago. Ashu, a leader of HSA at DAV College, is a friend of Vineet and Ajay, and had visited the victims’ residence in Sector 15, Chandigarh, on the fateful night.

According to the Chandigarh Police, a total of 11 gunshots were fired on the spot.

Police were probing angles of personal enmity of Ashu Nain, college rivalry and enmity due to Vishal Chhillar murder case in Sector 49.

A postmortem on the victims’ bodies was conducted at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16, Chandigarh. Later, the bodies were handed over to the victims’ family members.

Two police teams were dispatched to Haryana to trace the accused after the Crime Branch received a tip-off.

