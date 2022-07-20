scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Chandigarh: Second edition of St John’s MUN to begin on July 22

“The Model United Nations, commonly known as MUN, which is a gauge of the future delegates where students come up with solutions to international issues sharpening their diplomatic abilities along the lines of the United Nations”, said Kavita Chatterjee Das, Principal of St John’s High School.

Chandigarh |
July 20, 2022 4:39:50 am
CBSE results 2022, CBSE results, Board exams 2022, Board resultsThere will also be a shark tank event in which selected students will give their business ideas through presentation. (File)

The second edition of St John’s MUN 2022 is all set to be held offline from July 22 to 24, 2022 at St John’s High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh.

“The Model United Nations, commonly known as MUN, which is a gauge of the future delegates where students come up with solutions to international issues sharpening their diplomatic abilities along the lines of the United Nations”, said Kavita Chatterjee Das, Principal of St John’s High School.

The three-day event will be organised co-jointly by the St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA), Silver Ferns Education Consultant, and Windsor University in Canada. The theme of this year is Evolution for Revolution.

Around 400 delegates anticipated from more than 10 cities.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacyPremium
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacy
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...Premium
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...Premium
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi

The chief guest of the event is Patrick Hebert, Consul General of Canada- Chandigarh. He is coming along with a special team of professionals from the University of Windsor, Canada to monitor this year’s John’s MUN.

More from Chandigarh

There are seven committees which will be headed by the experts from the Tricity. There will be interactive sessions with Silver Fern and University of Windsor. There will also be a shark tank event in which selected students will give their business ideas through presentation. The closing ceremony will be held at Tagore Theatre.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?
Explained

What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee
Opinion

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?
Explained

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Premium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
NSE co-location scam

ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement