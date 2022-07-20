Chandigarh: Second edition of St John’s MUN to begin on July 22

The second edition of St John’s MUN 2022 is all set to be held offline from July 22 to 24, 2022 at St John’s High School, Sector 26, Chandigarh.

“The Model United Nations, commonly known as MUN, which is a gauge of the future delegates where students come up with solutions to international issues sharpening their diplomatic abilities along the lines of the United Nations”, said Kavita Chatterjee Das, Principal of St John’s High School.

The three-day event will be organised co-jointly by the St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA), Silver Ferns Education Consultant, and Windsor University in Canada. The theme of this year is Evolution for Revolution.

Around 400 delegates anticipated from more than 10 cities.

The chief guest of the event is Patrick Hebert, Consul General of Canada- Chandigarh. He is coming along with a special team of professionals from the University of Windsor, Canada to monitor this year’s John’s MUN.

There are seven committees which will be headed by the experts from the Tricity. There will be interactive sessions with Silver Fern and University of Windsor. There will also be a shark tank event in which selected students will give their business ideas through presentation. The closing ceremony will be held at Tagore Theatre.