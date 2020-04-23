Chandigarh seals part of Sector 30-B, Dhanas colony

In containment zone of Sector 30, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Jasbir Malhi In containment zone of Sector 30, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Jasbir Malhi

THE CHANDIGARH Administration on Wednesday sealed part of Sector 30-B and Kachi colony at Dhanas.

Even though Chandigarh has been identified as a containment zone as a whole, separate pockets were identified from where COVID cases were reported and they were sealed. Orders of sealing were issued in the morning.

Also, now since border of Sector 27-C and 27-D touch the sealed Sector 30, the residents have decided to seal Sector 27-C and 27-D voluntarily. The Chandigarh SSP and Municipal Commissioner will be going on Thursday when the belt is sealed.

Sealing means that movement of inhabitants would be absolutely restricted and the entire affected pocket shall be sealed with adequate police force and setting up of required nakas.

Timings of curfew relaxation changed

The Chandigarh Administrator decided that the curfew relaxation timings for purchase of essential items will be changed in view of approaching summer season. From April 24 (Friday), the relaxation hours will be from 10 am to 2 pm instead of present 11:00 am to 03:00 pm.

Stipend of medical interns increased

The Administrator decided to enhance the stipend being received by interns of medical college from Rs 300 per day to Rs 600 per day. Thus, the students who are currently playing a major role in fight against COVID-19 will get Rs 18,000 per month with effect from April 1, 2020.

Principal Secretary Health Arun Kumar Gupta said that 619 people have been quarantined in the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Municipal Commissioner K K Yadav said that all the vendors have been screened medically and new passes are being issued sector-wise.

Adviser Manoj Parida told the Administrator that in addition to door-to-door screening, he has directed the MC authorities to start anti-dengue operations and surveillance along with flu/ ILI/ SARI.

Special screening camp to be held for journalists today

The Administration will be holding a medical screening of journalists at Chandigarh Press Club from 10 am to 3 pm on Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd