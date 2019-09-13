Chandigarh: Scrap dealer arrested over theft of nine bags from post office

Police on Thursday arrested a Sector 24-based scrap dealer for allegedly stealing nine bags from General Post Office (GPO) building in Sector 17 containing postal articles. The accused, identified as Pintoo Tiwari, is in one day police custody.

Advertising

The alleged theft took place on Tuesday. Police said the role of three contractual employees of the postal department is also under the scanner. Two of these employees have joined the police investigation.

Police sources said that during questioning, Pintoo Tiwari claimed that he did not steal the nine bags full with the postal articles but three men called him to take away these bags. The matter is being probed by SI Eram Rizvi, incharge of Neelam police post, Sector 17.

A police officer said, “The postal officer came to know about the theft on Tuesday but they deliberately did not inform the police on time. The officers lodged a complaint on Wednesday. We developed the information and arrested the man, who purchased the nine bags of postal articles. The complaint was filed by one Sunil Kumar, manager with mail business unit, GPO Sector 17. We have asked the postal department officers about why three employees were allowed to come to GPO when it was a holiday on September 10.”

Sources said Senior Superintendent, Mail Unit, Ludhiana, PC Paul, also reached Chandigarh after he was informed about the incident. A case was registered at Sector 17 Police Station.