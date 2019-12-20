Chandigarh: Schools too short-staffed to register data into Khelo India app

The burden of initiating the programme and collecting data from the entire student body has been placed on the physical education teachers at school. The burden of initiating the programme and collecting data from the entire student body has been placed on the physical education teachers at school.

“To be honest, one cannot just fill in so much information regarding every student in the school in the Khelo India app. It requires not only a lot of time and effort, but also a technical knowledge on using the application,” said a teacher of Physical Education from a government school in Maloya, regarding the implementation of the Khelo India mobile application under the Fit India week currently being celebrated in Chandigarh.

The application, which can be downloaded by assessors, parents and teachers alike, has to be updated regarding the fitness and athletic standards of all students in accordance with fitness outcomes and parameters given in the application for students of different age group. As part of the Fit India Week celebrations, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked all schools of Chandigarh to feed data assessing the physical fitness of each student immediately.

“The purpose of filling in this information is to identify talent from across the country through a central database. After all schools have collected the data, the government can analyse it to see how students from each state or region are performing and can adopt and train students with exceptional athletic abilities identified through the assessment,” said Harjit Saini, a teacher of Physical Education from Government Model School in Dhanas.

Saini, along with a team of nine other Physical Education teachers were invited to Patiala for a workshop on the implementation of programmes under the Fit India programme in early August this year. Apart from other initiatives, the team of teachers were given a brief crash course on how to use and implement the application in their schools. These teachers were also made responsible for disseminating this knowledge and training other physical education teachers in public and private schools across Chandigarh.

“This is not an easy task at all. Usually, there is only one PE teacher stationed at a government school who is made in charge of carrying out all date and assessment activities for the application, and to make the same person responsible for briefing other teachers is too much,” says another member of the delegation who wishes to remain anonymous as all teachers have allegedly been instructed not to speak to the media. “We also are busy with organising sports camps for team selections in the area, and our regular teaching burden,” adds the delegate member.

The burden of initiating the programme and collecting data from the entire student body has been placed on the physical education teachers at school. Though some teachers, who are technologically adept, are able to register all students into the application and have begun assessment, most others struggle to even understand how the application works. Furthermore, the city already has a shortage of Physical Education (PE) teachers, as 20 PE teachers retired recently, and 22 PE teaching positions remain vacant in the city.

Apart from giving lectures to students who have opted for Physical Education as a subject in high school, a popular subject amongst students in the city, the PE teachers also have to ensure that each section from each standard in the school has at least one PE period in the week. “Often we just pool in resources, asking the help of other teachers who have no background in sports to pitch in with data collection for application at least,” said Saini.

When asked about the resources and manpower beyond PE teachers made available to schools in order to efficiently implement the application in accordance with CBSE directions, all concerned government officials stated they will get back to Newsline with more information. After passing the responsibility to officials in different departments, the nodal officer appointed to look after the programme stated that he will have to gather information from the sports department before commenting on the issue. “As of now, I have nothing to add,” stated the official.

