Chandigarh schools to reopen on January 23

The Chandigarh Union Territory education department released a notice Saturday, stating that classes in government schools will resume from January 23 (Monday).

The department said school timings for students of classes I to V will be from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Whereas the school hours for students of classes VI to XII will be from 9 am to 2.20 pm. The timings for the teaching staff of primary classes will be 10.40 am to 4.40 pm. The duty hours of teachers of senior classes have been fixed from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.

Notably, government and government-aided schools were closed for the winter vacation from December 25 to January 15. Meanwhile, the department extended the winter vacation up to January 21 in view of the prevailing cold wave. The extension order regarding the winter vacation was issued on January 13.