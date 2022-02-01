Chandigarh schools to reopen for classes 10-12 from today

From Tuesday, schools for classes 10 and 12 will start functioning in Chandigarh. An order in this regard was issued by the director (school education).

It was specified, “All schools will start functioning physically in the offline mode for classes 10th to 12th with effect from February 1. However, students will still have the option to continue with the online mode for these classes as well. Students of the age group 15 years and above who have received at least the first dose of Covid vaccination can attend the offline classes.”

It was also mentioned that it is not compulsory for the students to attend the classes offline. Attendance will be voluntary and not to be insisted upon by the school authorities. Students will attend offline classes only with the written consent of the parents, it was said.

“All teaching /non-teaching staff and students of age group of 18 years and above should be fully vaccinated. Head of the institutions may exempt any teaching/non-teaching staff and students on medical grounds. Online mode of teaching will continue for all the classes so that academic requirements and schedule is maintained. In order to meet the academic requirements, schedule and quality of online and offline classes, all teachers (including Group ‘C’) will attend schools regularly,” it was mentioned.

The order also said that social distancing and norms of Covid-appropriate behaviour should be adhered to. All the principals/heads of schools concerned will ensure compliance with COVID-19 SOPs/guidelines issued by the Government of India and Chandigarh Administration from time to time,” it was said.