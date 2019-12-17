Chandigarh schools to hold Fit India Week

Students are to do yoga for twenty minutes in the morning assembly every Monday. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Students are to do yoga for twenty minutes in the morning assembly every Monday. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The office of the District Education Officer (DEO) has directed all schools in Chandigarh to celebrate Fit India Week from Monday to Saturday. The directive, which was given under the guidelines of the Fit India Movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 29, prescribes different activities to be conducted by all private and public schools in the city every day of the coming week until Saturday. The Fit India Movement is a sustained movement for introducing activities ensuring the mental and physical health of students in schools across India.

“These activities will not only be held for the week, but will slowly be introduced into the curriculum for long term impact on student’s health. We will also be forwarding reports on how many students were involved in the activities and pictures of students engaging in physical activity to the MHRD soon,” says Alka Mehta, DEO for UT Chandigarh.

As part of the weekly schedule, students are to do yoga for twenty minutes in the morning assembly every Monday, followed by activities on nutrition awareness for staff and students. “We have been asked specially to focus on yoga, and do it every week in the morning assembly. But that is hard to follow in the winters because its freezing outside, we we just ask the class teachers to conduct yoga in the classrooms,” says the Principal of a government school in Dhanas.

Apart from yoga, students will participate in dance, martial arts, aerobics, rope skipping and even gardening activities. They will also be asked to make posters and write essays on the topic of “fit body and fit mind”. Further, experts such as sports psychologists will be called in for lectures and on Saturdays, students will participate in indigenous sports activities in order to highlight India’s cultural diversity through sports activities.

The schedule for Fit India Week also mentions the introduction of the “Khelo India” app for the assessment of students’ physical fitness. However, teachers allege they have not yet received any information regarding the application. “We haven’t as of yet been informed on what this app entails, so I have no clue how we will plug in data into this app,” says a Physical Education teacher from a government school in the city. “If they suddenly introduce this tomorrow, that’s a different thing,” adds the teacher.

“We already have so much administrative work, including programs under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and under constitution day and preparing for PISA. Now we have all this on top of it all. We wouldn’t mind doing it at all but most government schools have only one Physical Education teacher, making it too hard to manage,” says the principal from Dhanas.

Apart from the focus on physical fitness, the program hopes to promote mental fitness by conducting activities such as debates, symposiums and lectures by sports psychologists.

