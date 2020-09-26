Chandigarh schools to function in two sessions

Teachers of primary and middle section will also attend the school. The order specified that teachers (50 per cent staff) will have to remain in school from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm. (Representational)

The Chandigarh education department has issued an order that schools will function in two sessions.

Teachers of primary and middle section will also attend the school. The order specified that teachers (50 per cent staff) will have to remain in school from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.

The order stated that classes 10 and 12 will have the first session from 9.00 am to 11.30 am while the second session would be for classes 9 and 11 from 12.00 noon to 2.30 pm.

A gap has been given between the two sessions so that proper sanitisation can be carried out.

The order specified that teachers of middle and primary schools will also attend the school and the norm of 50 per cent staff will be followed.

“To maintain uniformity and streamline the process, instructions are to be followed by all the schools with immediate effect. Principal/ head/ in-charge will attend the school daily for complete working hours and to ensure that all instructions are being followed,” it was said.

“Also, students will attend the school on a voluntary basis. Fifty per cent of the teaching staff will be called to the school from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm and it should be ensured that timetable is prepared in such a manner that the teachers attend the school on alternate days,” the order stated.

It was specifically mentioned that teachers will remain in the school from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.

Also, the teachers of elementary classes who have not been allocated any period or are not providing guidance to students will continue to take online classes even when they are present in the schools. All the teachers coming to the schools will continue to undertake online classes under the supervision of respective principal/ head/ in-charge, it was further added.

The department mentioned that any teacher who is not well and has taken leave for three consecutive days will have to produce medical certificate from government hospital.

“It is further clarified that all the instructions issued by Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs and SOPs issued by MoH&FW have to be followed strictly. These instructions will be reviewed in due course,” it was said.

