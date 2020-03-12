Chandigarh: School directed to pay Rs 31, 000 to student, after student leaves without attending classes

Rohan Chaudhary of Ambala took admission at St Kabir Public School, Sector 26, Chandigarh in class XI, for which his father deposited an amount of Rs 65,021 on April 10, 2019. Rohan Chaudhary of Ambala took admission at St Kabir Public School, Sector 26, Chandigarh in class XI, for which his father deposited an amount of Rs 65,021 on April 10, 2019.

THE CHANDIGARH Consumer Forum has directed a city based school to pay Rs 31,000 to a student, who though took admission but did not attend the classes, as he opted for another school.

Rohan Chaudhary of Ambala took admission at St Kabir Public School, Sector 26, Chandigarh in class XI, for which his father deposited an amount of Rs 65,021 on April 10, 2019. Chaudhary on qualifying the entrance of St Johns Public School, preferred to join it, and as such took admission in St Johns Public School. He then requested St Kabir School for refund of the fee deposited on April 11, 2019 as he has not attended even a single class, in response to which the school refunded only an amount of Rs 38,021 after deducting Rs 27,000.

Chaudhary in his complaint stated that he was entitled for full refund of Rs 65,021, but St Kabir School illegally deducted an amount of Rs 27,000. Chaudhary through his father thus filed a formal complaint against the principal of St Kabir School at the forum on July 3, 2019.

The principal of St Kabir School in reply stated that the complainant has duly been explained that admission charges of Rs 27,000 would not be refunded in case the student withdrew from the school after taking admission and the complainant thus has rightly been refunded Rs 38,021.

The forum, after hearing the arguments, held that St Kabir School did not render any service to the complainant, so they cannot forfeit the balance amount of Rs 27,000 as whole, while the plea of school principal, that as per the admission form duly signed by complainant, the fee is non-refundable, is not sustainable.

“It is a fact that when parents approach some coaching institute to get their ward admitted for coaching, they are supposed to sign the enrollment form and other terms and conditions which are printed in very small letters. No doubt, the aforesaid clauses are totally one sided and against the interest of the complainants and also did not take care of the second party, the complainants. Yet there is no way out but to sign on dotted lines. Since the complainant (Rohan Chaudhary) is a minor, therefore, the said enrollment contract is void abinitio qua her” , held the forum in the judgement.

Taking into consideration the facts and circumstances of the case and the settled law, the forum thus directed St Kabir School, through its principal, to refund the balance fee of Rs 27,000 to the complainant, after deducting Rs 1,000 towards registration charges, and litigation cost of Rs 5,000.

