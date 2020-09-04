Chandigarh school alumni pay tribute to teachers

With the support of principal Kavita Das, the St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA) will get Garden Tokri's pots delivered to the school's teachers. (Representational image)

It was a nostalgic moment for Sanjiv Bhatia, an investment banker and hedge fund manager, as he visited the campus of his alma mater with his school friends recently. Bhatia had graduated from St John’s school, Chandigarh, back in 1972.

With the Teachers’ Day coming up soon on September 5, Bhatia and some of his former batchmates had decided to pay a tribute to the teachers, who have played a key role in shaping the course of their lives. “We had initially planned to hold a ceremony on the school campus, during which we would have read out the names of all our teachers. But sadly, the event had to be called off in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases, and instead, we decided to present potted plants and cards to our teachers as gratitude,” he says, adding that that it is a token of gratitude for the toiling efforts of the teachers.

Bhatia harks back to the good, old days, saying “Back in the day, we did not have any teachers’ day celebrations. So, we never really got an opportunity to acknowledge the positive influence they had on us. They raised a whole generation of Johnians and this is just a small gesture to commemorate the contribution of our teachers.”

Harry Grewal, another alumnus of St John’s, fondly recalls “We owe a lot to our teachers. How can we ever forget about Brothers Meredith and Hart, and teachers like Mr D’souza, Mr Sharma, Mr Innocenti, Ms Perry and Mr Hannah.”

With the support of principal Kavita Das, the St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA) will get Garden Tokri’s pots delivered to the school’s teachers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd