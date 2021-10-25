Chandigarh: Saturday recorded as coldest day in Oct in last decade

SATURDAY WAS observed the coldest October day in the last decade, since 2011, with the maximum temperature set at 19.3 degree Celsius, along with 27.2mm rainfall, setting the condition for the arrival of winter. Dengue is expected to decrease in the coming days, in these conditions. The sky remained cloudy throughout the day but the moon showed itself at 8:03pm in Tricity, giving the opportunity to married women to break their daylong Karva Chauth fast. According to the weather department, the afternoon was the coldest time, recording 16.8 degrees Celsius temperature at 2:30pm. At 8:30am, the temperature was recorded 17 degrees Celsius.

Manmohan Singh, Director IMD Chandigarh, said, “Last 48 hours rainfall in the region has brought the temperature down below 25 degrees Celsius. Winter has arrived. Temperature at 25 degrees or more is considered favourable for the dengue mosquitoes (Aedes Aegypti).

Various studies have found that dengue mosquitoes do not survive in continuing low temperatures, which has been witnessed in the last few days. October 18 had also been observed as the coldest day in the last one decade with a 24 degrees Celsius maximum temperature.” Though the weather will remain clear and temperature will rise in the coming days, citizens are advised to be cautious. The weather department forecasts maximum temperature to rise between 28-29 degrees Celsius in coming days.

The region has witnessed a sudden spike in dengue cases within the Tricity. The Tricity government hospitals have been running out of beds for the dengue patients in the last couple of days. People with the dengue symptoms are lining up in government and private hospitals, dispensaries and health centres.

However, the weather is expected to be clear with no rainfall in the coming days, the prices of vegetables especially, tomatoes, are expected to come down. Vegetable traders said that acute rainfall in the months of October in Himachal made an adverse impact on transport of vegetables, especially tomatoes, in Chandigarh. Currently, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 80 and Rs 100 due to the less supply from Himachal. Chandigarh is receiving the supply from Nasik. As the weather clears, the supply from Himachal is expected to restore.

Tricity women helped their relatives in Delhi to show them moon online

Women in Tricity help their counterparts in Delhi to break their fast by showing them moon through video calling from here. Yogita Rishi of Najafgarh, Delhi, broke her fast when her sister Archana in Panchkula showed her the moon by video calling from her roof. The weather in the national capital was clear throughout the day, but clouds emerged during late evening.