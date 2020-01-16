Chandigarh: Sanjay Tandon lists Tribune flyover, waste segregation as achievements, says party will decide future action

BJP leader Sanjay Tandon. (Express) BJP leader Sanjay Tandon. (Express)

The outgoing BJP Chief Sanjay Tandon listed a bunch of development works as his achievements, while bidding goodbye to the party’s Chandigarh president post on Wednesday. Tandon said that the sanctions for the Tribune flyover, constitution of the committee for collecting iron and steel for the Statue of Unity’s construction and the organisation of the event to pay tribute to BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee were his achievements as the Chandigarh BJP president.

The achievements listed by Tandon included the increase in the number of seats for medical students in Chandigarh from 50 to 150, increase in the eligibility age for government jobs from 25 to 37. He said that he teamed up with Member of Parliament Kirron Kher to accomplish development works in the city.

Tandon credited the BJP for converting the leasehold and allowing the transfer of title to the Housing Cooperative Societies, colonies and villages in Chandigarh, which facilitated their addition to the municipality.

Even though door-to-door waste segregation did not pick up in the city, it was counted as one of the achievement by Tandon, under the aegis of the Swachh Bharat Scheme. A release issued by the party said, “BJP participated along with the municipality in door-to-door canvassing to create awareness about garbage segregation across the city.”

While listing the other achievements, it was said, “The party took active steps in bringing relief to the residents of Dadumajra from their age old problem of waste accumulation in their vicinity. The BJP Chandigarh also took active steps in resolving various issues of the housing board and the party also initiated the midday meal scheme for Rs 10 for the poor.” It further added, “Manimajra residents were suffering from long traffic jams due to the railway crossing. The BJP government took effective measures by sanctioning a railway under bridge to solve this problem.”

Even though the Tribune flyover has not died out, the release counted it as an achievement. It said, “The long traffic jams at the Tribune Chowk were becoming a daily issue for the residents of the city. The BJP government also sanctioned construction of a flyover.”

Beside other points listed in the release, it that “Chandigarh became the first Kerosene free city in India by the active efforts of the BJP government. The beautification of the railway station was also taken up by the BJP government during its regime and Chandigarh also became the first city to be freed from the scourge of the open-defecation system.”

While listing his achievements and his works for the party, he said, “A committee was formulated in his leadership to collect iron and steel for the construction of the Statue of Unity and numerous awareness campaigns were successfully conducted by him.” Tandon further said, “Atal Bihari Vajpayee was paid tribute by the whole city during the Asthi Kalash Yatra in Chandigarh and every year, the party workers also hoisted the flag of BJP on its foundation day, during his tenure.”

A release by the party said, “Sanjay Tandon spearheaded various schemes like Mera Booth Sabse Majboot, Mera Ghar Bhajapa ka Ghar, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Awarenes about the abrogation of the Article 370 and 35A and triple talak was conveyed to the masses of the city. Sanjay Tandon ran an enormously elaborate campaign for the 2019 general elections, during which the party held massive public rallies.” His participation in the various elections at other cities and states were also mentioned in the official release.

Party will decide future

On being asked about his future trajectory, Tandon said that it was the party that will decide his future and he was just a worker of the party. About the alleged factionalism in the party’s state body, he said that he never felt any factionalism and always ensured that everyone was united.

