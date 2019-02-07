Chandigarh LS elections: Same candidate from city, says BJP minister but doesn’t mention Kirron Kher

HARYANA FINANCE Minister Captain Abhimanyu, who is also the incharge of Chandigarh Lok Sabha election, on Wednesday said that “we have the same candidate from Chandigarh which is Kamal ka phool”. He was responding to a query by mediapersons if the BJP will have the same candidate (MP Kirron Kher) if Congress fields Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu from Chandigarh.

“We have the same candidate which is Kamal ka phool,” Abhimanyu said without naming incumbent MP Kirron Kher. The minister was here at the Chandigarh BJP headquarters to flag off the rath which will take feedback from residents. Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Captain, later said, that discussions on the candidate will only be there after the elections are announced.

“We will be discussing about the candidates only when the elections are announced which is after March 2. Our target is to reach every household before the elections are announced. We have a well-laid out plan on how to reach the masses. Like all our schemes will be culminating on March 2, a day when probably crores of motorcycles will be out on the streets. Target is minimum five motorcycles per booth which means as per 2,500 booths in one Lok Sabha, there are going to be 12,500 motorcycles. So you can add up the figure about 500 Lok Sabha seats,” he said.

Asked if still there were frontrunners in the party or the incumbent would be given the ticket, he said, “As I said we are not talking about it before the elections are announced. Those who are in the fray are very well-known… something which is not known, how can I comment on it?”

Reacting to the fact that the Chandigarh BJP unit has serious infighting which was evident in the mayor elections as well, the minister said, “There is no infighting when it comes to Lok Sabha elections… there may be difference of opinion as to who should be the mayor or senior deputy mayor, who should be the mandal president. But when we it comes to Lok Sabha elections… when we are in the battle, we are all one.”

About Dr Navjot Sidhu submitting her application of intent to contest from Chandigarh as a Congress candidate, the minister said that the Congress has competition within their own party.

“She is in the Congress party. She has the right to apply… but we know that whosoever is the frontrunner or the second-runner or third-runner, there is competition within their own party. There will be no contest in Chandigarh because Chandigarh will definitely vote for India, a strong India and not vote for weak India…not for a party who are not even sure of who their Prime Minister candidate would be. Chandigarh will not allow the nation to dive or plunge into an unknown area where nation will have to face coalition politics from which we have come out recently,” he said.

Member of Parliament Kirron Kher was conspicuous by her absence at the event. When the minister was asked about it, he said that everyone was well aware of the fact that Parliament session is on.

Rath drive kicked off

To get feedback from the residents of Chandigarh, the BJP Chandigarh kicked off a campaign ‘Bharat ke Mann ki Baat, Modi ke Saath’. The rath was flagged off by BJP Lok Sabha election in-charge and Finance Minister of Haryana Captain Abhimanyu and BJP Chandigarh state president Sanjay Tandon at the Chandigarh BJP party office Kamlam.

The vehicle will showcase all the development works done by the present government. The ‘Rath’ is equipped with a big TV screen and has a suggestion box. BJP spokesperson and local councillor Gurpreet Singh Dhillon and BJP spokesperson Naresh Arora have been appointed the convener and co-convener for the program. The rath, during the month of February, will be traversing through the streets of Chandigarh and make people aware of all the good work and achievements of the current union government. Whatever suggestions are received, they will be incorporated in the manifesto.