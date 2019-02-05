Chandigarh: Sambhar pays a surprise visit to Sector 22

Written by Kamleshwar Singh

Advertising

THERE WAS high drama in the bustling Sector 22-C when a young sambhar strayed into the market and tried to hide behind the row of cars parked at the rear of the showrooms. The narrow patch between the showrooms and the houses was filled with onlookers as the fearful animal tried to find a way out. The animal rescue team, which was quick to reach the spot, came armed with only a giant yellow net and no tranquilisers.

With people shouting in excitement, the animal got more scared and started running helter-skelter even as the rescue team tried to soothe him. It finally walked into the net but only after the rescue team was out of breath. Forest and Wildlife Authorities say it will be released into the forest behind the Sukhna Lake.

Residents say it’s not the first time a sambhar has been spotted here. Last year, a stag made its way to Sector 23. The two sectors are close to the Leisure Valley and many a time sambhar, which can be found in the forests behind the Sukhna Lake, lose their way and find themselves in the midst of a concrete jungle.

On November 13 last year, a sambhar was killed after being hit by a vehicle at the Sector 3/4/9/10 roundabout.

Regulars at the Chandigarh Golf Club are used to such sightings. Often sambhar that stray into the club are chased away by stray dogs. They can also be sighted at Chandimandir and near the railway station. In fact, a board in the Industrial Area bordering the railway station clearly mentions “Deer crossing”.

Advertising

They also venture into Mohali where one of them died after being chased by people in 2012. The Sukhna wildlife sanctuary is spread over 26 sq kilometre with 8 sq km of forest land in the adjoining Haryana. It is home to several wild animals and at least 116 species of birds.