Chandigarh: Saloon to pay Rs 17K to woman for failing to provide satisfactory hair beauty treatment

The consumer Forum has directed a saloon to pay Rs 17,000 to a city woman for being unable to provide her satisfactory hair beauty treatment.

Nisha Phutela of Sector 40, Chandigarh, alleged that on October 26, 2017, she visited “The Strands Lite” saloon in Sector 40 for her hair beauty treatment and received keratin treatment for Rs 4,000 on November 2. Phutela said that she then visited the saloon after 48 hours to get hair wash as recommended, but she was shocked to notice that even after the hair wash, the results were not as promised by the saloon.

She was asked to wait for another 15 days for the treatment to show results but still, there was no improvement in her hair. Phutela then visited the saloon on November 28 and expressed her dissatisfaction over the treatment, upon which, she was asked to go for another type of hair beauty treatment, i.e. hair smoothening, and she was then assured of complete refund in case she did not get the results.

Phutela said that she again paid Rs 3,000 to the saloon. Again there were no desired results. Therefore, on December 2, she sought a refund of the payment, which was refused by the saloon. She served a legal notice but when it did not fructify, she had to file a complaint at the Consumer Forum.

The Strands Lite in its reply pleaded that Phutela was told clearly that from single treatment, all three things are not possible as keratin treatment works for hair shining, whereas hair straightening treatment works on hair straightening and smoothening and when she visited saloon after 48 hours for hair wash, her hair were totally smooth and shining as promised. After the second treatment (hair straightening), she was happy with the services and promised to follow homecare for best treatment results. Phutela did not show any dissatisfaction during/after the treatment.

Meanwhile, after hearing the arguments, the forum held, “…a person’s hair is her/his pride and joy and of course, the treatment was taken to add more shine and luster to the hair. But, in the present case, the fact of providing two treatments within few days for the similar purpose, i.e. for straightening and smoothening of hair, itself is sufficient to prove that in the first instance, the saloon itself could not satisfy neither the complainant nor itself due to non-achieving the desired results in one go and this was the reason that it allured the complainant to spend again an amount of Rs 3,000 to cover up its own incompetence and unprofessional working style….”

In the judgment released on November 30, the forum held, “…It is the carelessness and casual approach of the saloon only by subjecting the complainant to get a treatment of sensitive nature from untrained staff or unqualified persons which has resulted in this kind of situation. We feel that the way the beauty clinics which have mushroomed in the cities give advertisements in such a way in the newspapers that even the educated young persons get tempted. These kinds of unfair trade practices need to be actually curbed which unnecessarily assure the youngsters to provide a good look or attractive physical personality….”

Thus, finding deficiency in service, the forum directed the saloon to refund Rs 7,000, i.e the cost of treatment, and Rs 5,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 as cost of litigation.