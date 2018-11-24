Chandigarh: Sahdev Salaria grilled again, police suspect incident planned

Police are suspecting that the Monday midnight firing at Sector 26 lounge during the birthday party of Sahdev Salaria, close aide of MP Kirron Kher, was planned.

“Two of the five accused, Chetan Chauhan and Rinku, came equipped with weapons. So, we are suspecting that the firing and attack on four men was planned. Then one of the members of the group, Arjun Thakur, had slapped one of the victims, Pankaj Jhakar, who also has a tainted past. Salaria, however, has categorically declined that he was aware about the possession of weapons by two of the assailants in the party,” a police officer.

Salaria was questioned again in Crime Branch, Sector 11, for around an hour on Friday in connection with the firing during his birthday celebration at F Bar.

The police officer said there were a number of aspects, which were not answered by Salaria on Thursday. “Today (Friday), we made him join the investigation. We want to find out if he was present in the basement of F Bar when the firing took place. Second, we want to know about all the people who were invited in the party. We also questioned him for ascertaining the whereabouts of the five accused. He declined to have any information about them,” said the officer, adding they are yet to take call on the presence of Mayor Davesh Moudgil and councillors in the party. “But, he claimed that they had left the venue before the incident. There were seven councillors present in birthday celebration.”

The officer added they had also asked Salaria if he had shared that injured Jaipdeep Singh, owner of a restaurant in Sector 26, was coming to the party or not. “We will also question the staff members of F Bar who were present during the birthday party of Salaria,” said the officer.

Three other BJP workers, Yogeshwar Bhagat, Deepak Kundu and Vikash Jhakar, were also injured in the firing.

DSP Pawan Kumar, who was heading the team, which questioned Salaria, said if needed, he will be summoned again.

Salaria, a native of Pathankot, was not available for comments, despite repeated attempts to contact him.

Police said efforts are being made to arrest all the absconding accused, including Rajesh Paswan, Rohit, and Arjun, son of a Chandigarh Police personnel.

F Bar is closed since November 19. An officer bearer with the management, however, said the bar-cum-restaurant is likely to be opened from Monday.

Owner of F Bar, Sector 26, Gunkaran Singh has been arrested for allegedly destroying evidence and is in judicial custody.