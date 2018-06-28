Chandigarh: Safety of women, children, senior citizens will be my priority, says new DGP Sanjay Beniwal

UT DGP Sanjay Beniwal in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) UT DGP Sanjay Beniwal in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Sanjay Beniwal, a 1989 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre, took charge as Director General of Chandigarh Police at Police Headquarters, Sector 9, on Wednesday. Hours after assuming charge and interacting with police officers, including IPS, DSPs and SHOs, Beniwal listed his priorities and appeared to be well-versed in law and order and pattern of policing in Chandigarh.

Talking about street crimes to traffic management and his acceptance by subordinates, the new DGP said, “I love my police force and will work for their welfare so that they can serve the people of Chandigarh in a better manner. They will have to deliver 200 per cent. It is my privilege to take charge of Chandigarh Police, which is one of the best police forces in the country.”

Street crime

Indeed, street crime is quite high in Chandigarh as per the size and population of this city. I am aware of this fact. Street crimes, including snatching, vehicle theft and burglaries, have to be tackled in a systematic manner. Prevention is the best way to curb such crimes. Intelligence gathering about the repeated offenders is one of the ways to curb these crimes. I spoke about street crimes with all the concerned police officers.

Tricity concept

The concept of Chandigarh is not limited to Chandigarh. I strongly believe in the concept of Tricity, including the neighbouring cities of Panchkula and Mohali. Without involving these two cities, Chandigarh is incomplete.

Most of the problems, especially those related to crime in these three cities, are common. We will work to improve coordination with our counterparts in the two neighbouring cities.

Safety of women, children and senior citizens

Safety of women, children and senior citizens will always be a priority for Chandigarh Police under my leadership. I am aware of the fact that the presence of senior citizens is very high in Chandigarh. I will have a focused approach towards the people of these three categories. Safety and security of women are two different things. We also need full public cooperation in this regard.

Better traffic management

Traffic management in Chandigarh is one of the best practices all over India. And I want to maintain this and improve it more. I was apprised of the different steps taken to curb traffic violations. I was also informed about several traffic rules’ awareness programmes and initiatives taken by UT Traffic Police. In view of traffic also, we have to work together with Panchkula and Mohali police.

Recent transfers

I am yet to look into this issue. I am not apprised of this matter till now. Only after studying the matter, will I be able to make any comment. Notably, 134 police personnel were transferred within the police department by former DGP Tajender Singh Luthra on June 18. DGP Luthra was transferred on June 14. The transfers raised several eyebrows and later these transfer orders were stayed.

Transparency

There is no place for corruption in police functioning. I believe in transparency in the police system. Involving technology in the day-to-day police functioning will curb corruption in the police department.

Merger of UT Police cadre with DANIPS cadre

This matter is in my knowledge. I cannot make any comment at this stage. But I will say everything will be done keeping in the view the welfare of Chandigarh Police personnel. I am yet to study the entire matter. Recently, MHA has invited suggestions from all the stakeholders to frame a policy in which DSP-rank officers of Chandigarh Police will merge with the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS).

Message to people and Chandigarh Police personnel

I am here to serve the people of Chandigarh. I love my police force and will work for their welfare so that they can serve the people better.

