Chandigarh: SAD targets Congress for removing Seechewal as PPCB member

SHIROMANI AKALI Dal (SAD), on Friday, condemned the Congress government for ‘removing’ noted environmentalist, Balbir Singh Seechewal, as member of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and said it was “It is especially painful that the religious personality, who had rejuvenated the Kali Bein rivulet associated with Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji, had been insulted in such a manner on 550th Parkashpurb (birth anniversary celebrations) of the great saint.”

In a statement here, former minister and SAD spokesperson, Daljit Singh Cheema, said Seechewal had carved out a name for himself combining self-help philosophy with environmental essence of Gurbani.

“He should have been selected for special honour during celebrations of 550th Parkashpurb of Baba Nanak as he has cleaned and rejuvenated the Kali Bein. Instead of doing this, the Congress government had insulted Sant Seechewal and all right thinking environmentalists by removing him as member of PPCB,” he added.

Punjab government, on Thursday, issued a notification reconstituting PPCB. Nishan-E-Sikhi Charitable Trust Chairman, Baba Seva Singh, replaced Seechewal in the reconstituted board.

Science, technology and environment principal secretary Rakesh Kumar Verma said not only Seechewal, but a number of other members had also been replaced in the newly constituted board, including member from industry and government.

Seechewal was a member of the National Green Tribunal-constituted committee which had submitted a report before NGT putting Punjab government claims of functional sewage treatment plants ) under the scanner.

The committee had found that majority of the sewage treatment plants were either non-functional or were found to be lacking to treat sewage and waste in a proper manner.