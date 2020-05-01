Chandigarh S-I, whose hand was severed, discharged

The site of the clash in Patiala. (Photo: Harmeet Sodhi) The site of the clash in Patiala. (Photo: Harmeet Sodhi)

About 18 days after his severed left hand was re-implanted at PGIMER, Harjeet Singh, who was promoted from Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) to Sub Inspector (SI) while being treated, was discharged from the hospital Thursday morning. His left hand, chopped in a sword attack by a group of Nihangs on April 12, has healed successfully and has also re-gained some motor function. However, doctors said, Singh will have to undergo at least five to six months of physiotherapy and regular check-ups to ensure complete healing and restoration of motor function of his hand.

The incident had taken place at a busy Patiala market while Singh was on duty. Following the incident, PGIMER authorities and the DGP of Punjab Police had rushed him along with his severed hand to PGIMER, where a team of plastic surgeons and anaesthesiologists had begun the surgical procedure immediately. After a 7.5 hour long complex surgery, Singh’s hand was re-implanted. About 48 hours after the first surgery, a second procedure was also undertaken to ensure proper anastomosis or linking between the severed veins of his left arm and hand.

Worried about the post surgery healing process and potential infection, Singh was kept at the hospital under surveillance for 18 days. Doctors said, he has recovered well and all his sutures have been removed. Speaking to The Indian Express, Harjeet Singh’s brother revealed that he is back home in Patiala.

