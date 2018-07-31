Chandigarh: Rusticated student, four juveniles among seven held for vehicle damaging spree

Police sources said the rusticated student and his brother called the others to the rooftop of their house, drank beer and went to take revenge for his rustication. (Representational Image) Police sources said the rusticated student and his brother called the others to the rooftop of their house, drank beer and went to take revenge for his rustication. (Representational Image)

Five juveniles, including a Class 10+2 rusticated student, were arrested on Monday along with two adults for smashing the windshields of 17 vehicles in the residential areas of sectors 37, 40 and 41 and stealing a few articles in the early hours of July 27, Friday. A juvenile brother, who is a school dropout, of the rusticated student, was also among those arrested. The three other juveniles are also students of government schools.

Police said the rusticated student was the mastermind, who along with six others, had planned to damage the car of his economics teacher residing in Sector 43 but failed as a police Gypsy was patrolling the area. The mastermind was rusticated from school 10 days back over a brawl. Police said his economics teacher had scolded him for being absent three days prior to his rustication and the boy was nursing a grudge against her.

The two others were identified as Mandeep Singh (21) and Yash Anand (18) of Buterla village in Sector 41. Three two-wheelers, including two white Activas and a motorcycle, were also recovered. While Mandeep is doing graduation from a private college in Mohali, Yash is pursuing Class 10+2 from an Open School and works as a salesman in a telecom company.

Inspector Rajdeep Singh, SHO of Sector 39 Police Station, said, “Five juveniles and two adults were drunk and when they saw a police Gypsy patrolling in Sector 43, they changed their direction and abandoned the plan. But one of the juveniles refused and insisted on going to Sector 37 near a government school. All the seven, riding three two-wheelers, entered Sector 37D, collected bricks lying near a government school and started smashing the windscreens of parked four-wheelers. From Sector 37, they went to Sector 40 and then Sector 41. The seven even stole a woman’s purse and a bag containing some clothes. The stolen articles were recovered from their possession.” Seven vehicles were damaged in Sector 40 while five each in sectors 37 and 41.

Police sources said the rusticated student and his brother called the others to the rooftop of their house, drank beer and went to take revenge for his rustication. Sources said during questioning, all of them confessed that they had planned to enter Sector 42 also but dropped the idea when they saw three police personnel on two motorcycles roaming in Sector 41. They were arrested by a team, headed by ASI Parminder Singh. A source said, “Their faces were unmasked and they were caught on CCTV cameras installed in different localities. In Sector 41, a footage shows that the three two-wheelers entered village Buterla and these vehicles matched those captured in the footage of Sector 37 and Sector 40.”

Sources also maintained that information about the involvement of the rusticated juvenile came to light when a rounded-up juvenile, who was also involved in the crime, disclosed the name of the rusticated student to the police. All the five juveniles were sent to Juvenile Home, Sector 25. Accused Mandeep and Yash will be produced in court on Tuesday. A case was registered at Sector 39 PS.

