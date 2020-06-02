Chandigarh: Runaway couple move HC, fined Rs 10K for no mask at wedding

Masks are mandatory in Punjab in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Express photo for representation) Masks are mandatory in Punjab in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Express photo for representation)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday imposed Rs 10,000 as cost on a runaway couple for not wearing masks at the time of the marriage ceremony. The couple from Punjab had married against the wishes of their families and approached the High Court for protection against the threats to separate them.

While directing the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gurdaspur, to take appropriate remedial measures regarding their threat perception and ordering the officer to pass a necessary order to ensure that no harm is caused to their life and liberty, the court also took note of the photographs attached with the petition which showed the couple and other attending persons were not wearing masks at the time of marriage ceremony. The masks are otherwise mandatory in Punjab in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Accordingly, the petitioners are burdened with Rs 10,000/- as costs to be deposited with the Deputy Commissioner, Hoshiarpur within a period of 15 days from today and the amount so deposited by the petitioner shall be utilised for the purpose of arranging masks for the public at large within the district Hoshiarpur,” the order passed by Justice Hari Pal Verma reads.

