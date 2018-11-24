Chandigarh: RTI activist files police complaint against Bhupinder Singh Hooda

A RTI activist, Harinder Dhingra, Friday lodged a complaint at Gurgaon police station seeking legal action against former Haryana chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, alleging that Hooda caused a loss of over Rs 500 crore to the state exchequer by allowing subleasing of the land allotted to International Recreation & Amusement Limited in 2011 for alleged “monetary gains.”

The complaint was lodged at Sector 29 police station, Gurgaon. No FIR was registered till late Friday evening. “We have received the complaint and are looking into it,” said SHO Inspector Ajay Veer Bhadana.

Bhupinder Hooda, said, “I am not aware about any such complaint. All i can say is, I have not done any wrong.”

Dhingra has requested the police to lodge an FIR under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Hooda and Directors of the private company for the loss caused to the state exchequer.

“It is to inform you that the then Chief Minister of Haryana Sh. Bhupinder Singh Hooda along with officials changed the conditions after bidding in the case of 25 acres situated at Sector 29 Gurugram, allotted to M/s International Recreation & Amusement Ltd by altering conditions to allow sub-leasing of allotted land to third parties thus causing minimum loss of Rs 564 crore to public exchequer,” the complaint reads.

The complaint, according to Dhingra, was filed after he received the noting sheets of the file related to the allotment of the land under the RTI Act. “The then Chief Minister of Haryana Mr B S Hooda approved on 26.08.2011 that M/s International Recreation & Amusement Ltd can sub-lease the retail and shopping units subject to the condition that the company will not be permitted to transfer the rights by way of sub-lease beyond the lease period…,” he has written in the complaint.

Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) in 2011 had allotted the land situated at Sector 29 Gurgaon for construction of an amusement park. The agreement with the company was signed in June 2011 and the condition to sublease was allowed in August 2011.

Dhingra in the complaint has further alleged that the conditions were “tailor-made” for the International Recreation and Amusement Limited. He has further said only two bidders were declared as eligible for the tender and remaining five were rejected for non-fulfillment of the eligibility conditions.

Alleging that the approval for subleasing the land was in violation of Supreme Court and Delhi High Court rulings where it has been held that tender conditions cannot be changed once the bidding process is over, Dhingra has said the same was done in the case to benefit the private company.

“If this condition of allowing sub-lease of land was known in the tender itself then there might have been other bidders interested and the state could have fetched a good price but this was obviously done to cause monetary benefits to International Recreation & Amusement Ltd by Sh B S Hooda & unidentified officials for their monetary gains,” the complaint reads.

The decision opened “floodgates of corruption” as the land was subleased to 700 people who allegedly paid Rs 225 crore to the company but were not handed over the promised counters and stalls, according to Dhingra’s complaint, which has already resulted into an FIR by the investors in Delhi.