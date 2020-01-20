Chandigarh: Rs 2.19 lakh stolen from locker of Indian Acrylics’ DGM

According to the police, the case was registered on the complaint of DGM Accounts of Indian Acrylics, Manoj Kumar. (Representational) According to the police, the case was registered on the complaint of DGM Accounts of Indian Acrylics, Manoj Kumar. (Representational)

An unidentified person was booked by the Chandigarh police on Sunday for allegedly stealing Rs 2.19 lakh from a locker of the Deputy General Manager (DGM) of a fiber manufacturing firm, Indian Acrylics, at the company’s office in Sector 26, Chandigarh.

According to the police, the case was registered on the complaint of DGM Accounts of Indian Acrylics, Manoj Kumar.

Kumar told the police that there are around 50 employees, who work at the company’s office in Sector 26, and when the incident allegedly occured on Saturday evening, most of the employees had left for their houses, while a few were sleeping in the office. The incident came to light when the firm’s employees came to the office on Sunday morning and found the glass door of the cash cabin box broken. The officials found that Rs 2,19,670 and the official’s Aadhar card was missing from the box.

An FIR was registered under the Section 380 (theft in the dwelling house) of the IPC at the Sector 26 police station.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App