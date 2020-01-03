Chandigarh: RPO orders inquiry into Ambala sisters’ citizenship issue

The incident took place with two sisters, Santosh and Sushma, who had approached the PP office with a request to issue their passports. The incident took place with two sisters, Santosh and Sushma, who had approached the PP office with a request to issue their passports.

Regional Passport Officer (RPO) Sibash Kabiraj has asked the Ambala administration to conduct an inquiry into the issue of citizenship of two sisters from Ambala, whose passports were withheld with a remark on their files that they “seem to be Nepali”.

Ambala residents Santosh (29) and Heena (26) had applied for their passports to travel abroad for work and studies. Their elder sister Meera Kumar already has an Indian passport.

Kabiraj told The Indian Express Thursday that they have decided to issue the two provisional passports on the request of the Ambala deputy commissioner. “If their Indian citizenship is not established, their passports will be revoked,” said the RPO, adding, “If the girls can produce birth certificates of the parents and if police, after discrete inquiry, satisfy us that that they are Indian citizens, the passports will be issued to them.”

However, Kabiraj said he doesn’t approve the remark that “she looks like a Nepali”, adding that the correct remark should be “citizenship is questionable”.

Santosh told The Indian Express that they have all the documents including Aadhar card, voter ID and ration card. The family had approached Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij after RPO officials had suggested they approach the Ambala administration to prove their citizenship.

However, an RPO official said, “If somebody appears Nepali, the official will write on the file that he or she is looking like a Nepali. All Nepali descendants are not necessarily Indian citizens even if they are carrying Aadhar and voter ID,” said an RPO official.

“As per the Indian Citizenship Act, there are three categories for citizenship; first, if somebody is born between 1950 and 1987… Second, if you are born in India after 1987 and 2004, then at least one of your parents should be Indian. And if you are born in India after 2004, one of your parents should be Indian and the other should not be an illegal migrant at the time of her or his birth,” the official said.

