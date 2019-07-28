Chandigarh: Rowing row reaches court, RASA files suit against CRA

Chandigarh-based Rowing and Sweep Association (RASA) filed a civil suit against the Chandigarh Rowing Association (CRA) and its secretary, seeking to restrain the latter from conducting the state tournaments and sending teams to the national tournaments, alleging that it was an “illegal” enterprise and would spoil the career of the players.

Advertising

The civil suit was filed by the Rowing and Sweep Association’s general secretary, Shubhjot Singh Chadha, in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Varun Nagpal. The court had issued a notice to the Chandigarh Rowing Association on August 14, to send its reply.

According to the civil suit, the RASA, a body incorporated under the Registration of Societies Act, is registered with the Registrar of Firms and Societies, Chandigarh and the term of the last legal governing body of the Chandigarh Rowing Association, headed by TC Gupta as president, came to an end in year 2009-2010. Thereafter, the governing body became functus-officio with no legal authority to perform any function.

Advocate Anil Aggarwal, counsel for Rowing and Sweep Association, said that the election of the governing body of the Chandigarh Rowing Association was due since 2009-2010 and no election was conducted. In his petition, he also mentioned that the Chandigarh Rowing Association was permanently disaffiliated by the Chandigarh Olympics Association (COA) by the decision of the executive committee in its annual general meeting held on January 25, 2017 and that the association still stands disaffiliated.

Advertising

The petition also read that since the Chandigarh Rowing Association had totally collapsed beyond any scope of revival, because the quorum of the general body meeting could never be completed as there was no member entitled to participate in any proceeding, and it has already been disaffiliated by the Chandigarh Olympic Association, as such, keeping the interest of the game of Rowing in Chandigarh, Shubhjot Chadha along with some other rowers and sports loving persons formed a fresh association under the name, Rowing and Sweep Association and got the same duly registered with the Registrar of Firms and Societies, Chandigarh and it has also been duly affiliated with Chandigarh Olympic Association.

The petitioner requested that the Chandigarh Rowing Association and its secretary, Rajeev Sharma, should be restrained from conducting the state tournaments and sending teams to the national tournaments and also the other activities organised by the Rowing Federation of India. Further, the petitioner sought directions from the court, directing to permit the participation and representation of the Rowing and Sweep Association and its representatives and rowers in the affairs, competitions and other events including elections to be organised.