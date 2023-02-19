Chandigarh’s Rose Festival ends today; here’s a list of events lined up

After two glorious days, Chandigarh’s Rose Festival will come to an end Sunday following a slew of events, including a magic show, a traditional folk dance and a light and sound show.
The three-day festival that began at the Chandigarh Rose Garden Friday (February 17) has so far witnessed a huge footfall with hundreds of visitors thronging the site to see the events.
The closing ceremony will begin at 3 pm Sunday, during which Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator, Chandigarh, will distribute prizes to the winners of different competitions held during the 51st Rose Festival.
Highlights of the day
9 am to 10 am – Yoga and meditation class at the Main stage
10 am – Morning raga, classical performance
11.30 am – Antakshari Competition
3 pm – Closing ceremony and prize distribution
4 pm – Magic show by a renowned magician
5 pm – Kalbelia, Ghoomar Fag and Dhamal Dance performances
6 pm – Traditional folk dance, ‘Devrath’ folk dance and Bhangra
7 pm – Light and sound show