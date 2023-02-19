scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Advertisement

Chandigarh’s Rose Festival ends today; here’s a list of events lined up

The closing ceremony will begin at 3 pm, during which Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator, Chandigarh, will distribute prizes to the winners of different competitions.

A light and sound show during the opening day of the Rose Festival, at the Zakir Rose Garden in Chandigarh. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

After two glorious days, Chandigarh’s Rose Festival will come to an end Sunday following a slew of events, including a magic show, a traditional folk dance and a light and sound show.

The three-day festival that began at the Chandigarh Rose Garden Friday (February 17) has so far witnessed a huge footfall with hundreds of visitors thronging the site to see the events.

The closing ceremony will begin at 3 pm Sunday, during which Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator, Chandigarh, will distribute prizes to the winners of different competitions held during the 51st Rose Festival.

Highlights of the day

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Can badminton ever go the tennis ‘pro’ way?
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
Green energy shoots appear after investors’ summit, UP government to redr...
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
GST Council reaches consensus to create tribunal, new rate cuts
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s
HAL readies plan for medium-lift choppers to replace ageing Mi-17s

9 am to 10 am  – Yoga and meditation class at the Main stage

10 am – Morning raga, classical performance

11.30 am – Antakshari Competition

3 pm – Closing ceremony and prize distribution

4 pm – Magic show by a renowned magician

5 pm – Kalbelia, Ghoomar Fag and Dhamal Dance performances

6 pm – Traditional folk dance, ‘Devrath’ folk dance and Bhangra

More from Chandigarh

7 pm – Light and sound show

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 12:31 IST
Next Story

Behind the Art: What is the significance of Almond Blossom (1890) by Vincent van Gogh?

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close