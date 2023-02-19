Chandigarh’s Rose Festival ends today; here’s a list of events lined up

After two glorious days, Chandigarh’s Rose Festival will come to an end Sunday following a slew of events, including a magic show, a traditional folk dance and a light and sound show.

The three-day festival that began at the Chandigarh Rose Garden Friday (February 17) has so far witnessed a huge footfall with hundreds of visitors thronging the site to see the events.

The closing ceremony will begin at 3 pm Sunday, during which Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator, Chandigarh, will distribute prizes to the winners of different competitions held during the 51st Rose Festival.

Highlights of the day

9 am to 10 am – Yoga and meditation class at the Main stage

10 am – Morning raga, classical performance

11.30 am – Antakshari Competition

3 pm – Closing ceremony and prize distribution

4 pm – Magic show by a renowned magician

5 pm – Kalbelia, Ghoomar Fag and Dhamal Dance performances

6 pm – Traditional folk dance, ‘Devrath’ folk dance and Bhangra

7 pm – Light and sound show