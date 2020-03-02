Rose Festival: Celebrated by Chandigarh’s two departments, separated by two venues

The Chandigrah Municipal Corporation holds the Rose Festival at Rose Garden while the tourism department holds it in the Leisure Valley. (File) The Chandigrah Municipal Corporation holds the Rose Festival at Rose Garden while the tourism department holds it in the Leisure Valley. (File)

ONE ROSE Festival but celebrated by two different departments of Chandigarh Administration during the same days at venues just adjacent to each other.

The Chandigarh tourism department has spent around Rs 2.5 crore in three years on the Rose Festival while the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has been making parallel expenditure on the same fest despite claiming to be in a financial crisis. The MC holds the Rose Festival at Rose Garden while the tourism department holds it in the Leisure Valley.

While the tourism department holds cultural evenings by calling in singers, the civic body too gets in cultural performances by artistes. That is followed by the stay of singers and artistes in lavish hotels — all being paid by the exchequer.

Activist R K Garg in an RTI application sought information as to where the audit department had raised objections on the spending by the tourism department on the festival.

Details of 2017 Rose Festival expenditure made by the tourism department revealed that Rs 1.09 crore was spent for the festival. Just for a few minutes’ performance by a singer, Rs 44.84 lakh was spent and for another performance by a singer, Rs 9.99 lakh was charged. Stay in Hotel Mountview and Shivalikview cost Rs 51,570 and 47,638 respectively. The details reveal that Rs 1.48 lakh was also paid to Hyatt Regency. Rs 6.64 lakh was paid to a travel company as well for the tickets of the artistes. Around Rs 51,000 was spent only on purchase of souvenirs.

In the 2018 Rose Festival, for singers, including professional ones, Rs 64 lakh was spent. Two travel companies were paid Rs 2.79 lakh and Rs 1.28 lakh for the tickets of the artistes. Around Rs 80,000 was paid for the stay of the renowned artistes. Rs 5.27 lakh was spent only on tent in the area.

In 2016, for singer Sukhwinder Singh’s performance which continued a few minutes, the department paid Rs 25.19 lakh and Rs 6.29 lakh for another Punjabi singer’s performance. Expenditure on a few minutes’ performance by Jaswinder Singh Bains (Jazzy B) was shown as Rs 10.30 lakh. A travel company was paid Rs 3.71 lakh for the tickets of these artistes to Chandigarh. The 2016 Rose Festival by this department had cost Rs 66.20 lakh to the government.

At the same time, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation too spends lakhs on the Rose Festival parallel which it celebrates in the Rose Garden. This year’s expenditure is supposed to be around Rs 87 lakh even when the civic body had claimed to cut down on the tentage which was around Rs 25 lakh. The expenditure at the Rose Festival incurred by the civic body has risen from Rs 49 lakh in 2017 to Rs 87 lakh now.

The expenditure covers artistes, competitions and various other things, including mementos to the guests of the festival. This is even as the corporation claims to be in a crisis and says it has no money to spend on roads.

While speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Garg said, “What is the need of celebrating this festival twice during the same period? It is sheer wastage of public funds that at venues adjacent to each other, two departments are celebrating the same Rose Festival with public funds. Celebration of Rose Festival should be symbolic and be done by one department only.”

In Chandigarh corporation, the officials are told to get in sponsors every time so that the expenditure is not made from government funds but they have not been showing interest. In the last House meeting, questions were also raised as to why sponsors were not being brought in.

Former Congress councillor Subhash Chawla said, “What is the need of this duplication? One department should celebrate this festival so that there is no wastage of public money. Isn’t it wastage that MC is also holding cultural evenings and tourism department as well?”

