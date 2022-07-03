scorecardresearch
Rickshaw-puller held for robbing 80-year-old man of Rs 7,000 in Chandigarh

The victim informed Chandigarh police that the accused was wearing a yellow T-shirt.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 3, 2022 1:08:51 am
Chander Sekhar was remanded in two days police custody. A case was registered at Sector 31 police station. (Representative image)

The Chandigarh police arrested Chander Sekhar (40), a rickshaw puller, for snatching Rs 7,220 from an 80-year-old man, who had hired his rickshaw on Saturday. The victim, Hari Chand of village Jagatpura, had hired the rickshaw from Sector 23.

Police said that accused Chander was arrested after an hour-long chase in Sector 47. He snatched the cash from Hari Chand near Kalibari Mandir, Sector 31.

Police said that Hari managed to inform the police control room through the phone of a passerby.

A team headed by Inspector Ranjeet Singh reached the spot and took the victim in his official police gypsy.

The victim informed him that the accused was wearing a yellow t-shirt and pointed towards the direction in which he had escaped.

Chander Sekhar was remanded in two days police custody. A case was registered at Sector 31 police station.

