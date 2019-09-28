Chandigarh: Robbers make off with silver from temple

THIEVES MADE off with silver from a temple in Phase V during the intervening night of September 26 and 27. The theft was caught on a CCTV camera. Police initiated a probe after registering a case at the Phase 1 Police Station.

Area councillor, Arun Sharma, said that the incident came to light on Friday morning when the caretaker of Lord Shiva temple in Phase V noticed that a replica of snake built of silver weighing 2 kg and a four kg silver strip were missing from the temple.

Sharma added that one of the CCTV camera was not working while they found another one covered with a blanket. The caretaker, Ansuia Parsad, went to the temple around 4 am found that the CCTV cameras was broken and then discovered the theft, after which he informed the police control room. PCR in-charge, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ajay Pathak reached the spot with his team and inspected the site.

“Three men entered the temple by breaking the grills. They were wearing monkey caps and took away only silver and did not touch the cash lying in a locker nearby. They also did not take away a laptop which was lying in the same room,” said the Phase 1 Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Lakhwinder Singh.

He added that the thieves entered the temple around 2 am and stayed there till 3.30 am. ASP (city 1) Ashwini Gotiyal said that they registered a case against unidentified persons.