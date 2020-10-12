Chandigarh: Road recarpeting begins, first phase to see Rs 33-cr works

It was in December last year that the administration had provided funds to make roads in the city. (Representational)

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has begun the road recarpeting work again.

A senior officer of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation said that the work has begun in the first phase in various sectors.

“In the first phase, work of Rs 33 crore is being done. Roads that have to be recarpeted include those in sectors 38, 39, 35, 34, 45, 42 and 20,” said the civic body officer.

Road work in the city has been suffering on some or the other count.

Chandigarh, the planned city, has been grappling with potholed roads for the last over a year and a half. Commuters have been put to harassment due to the potholed roads.

It was in December last year that the administration had provided funds to make roads in the city.

The files kept moving till the time it was peak winters and road work had to be stopped. It was then deferred till the middle of February and before the work could begin again, lockdown was announced in March-end.

Even as councillors had stated that this was the right time to make roads, the officials said that only urgent work could be done as per the guidelines. During the lockdown, the renovation work of Municipal Corporation building was going on but road work couldn’t begin.

As the government announced unlock with ease of restrictions, the road work again slowed down till monsoons started. Then officials said that they were waiting for rain to stop.

Chandigarh Newsline in a series of stories had highlighted how government funds had literally gone down the drain. Roads which were recarpeted recently had also seen potholes. Following the campaign, MC began filling of potholes but later the situation became the same again.

The civic body manages 80 per cent of the roads in the city. All V3, V4, V5, V6, parkings and local roads are managed by them. The UT Administration manages V1 and V2 roads of the city.

