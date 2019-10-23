Chandigarh road rage case: Woman who attacked motorist with iron rod gets bail

Four months after she was arrested for allegedly attacking a man with an iron rod after their cars collided, 27-year-old Sheetal Sharma was granted bail by the district court of Chandigarh Tuesday.

Sharma was granted bail on furnishing bail bonds of Rs 50,000 by the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sanjiv Joshi.

In the bail application, it was argued that the mechanic’s report had clarified that it was the complainant’s car that had damaged the vehicle of the accused, and not the other way round.

The incident had taken place in July at Industrial Area Phase 1. At the time, Sheetal’s co-passenger had claimed that Sheetal was acting in “self-defence”. She also alleged that the Santro driver, Mohali resident Nitish Kumar – the man she is said to have attacked – had started the altercation, and was drunk at the time.

The bail application further stated that the medico legal report had showed that the complainant (Kumar) did not suffer any serious injury and had absconded from the hospital, and the accused (Sharma) was also beaten up by the complainant and despite her complaint, the police did not register any complaint or take the statement of the accused regarding her injury.

It also pleaded that since the trial is likely to take a long time and no useful purpose will be served by keeping the accused in custody, she should be granted bail, and will not misuse the bail concession. Opposing the bail plea, the public prosecutor argued that investigation is ongoing and if granted bail, the accused could hamper the investigation.

However, the court after hearing both arguments, granted bail to the accused.