Chandigarh road accident: ‘There was no fog outside… both cars were dragged’

EIGHTEEN-YEAR-OLD Palak, a BA-I student of SGGSC, Sector 26, and a resident of Sector 30, was sitting in the Tavera in the rear seat.

When the accident took place, she felt the car being smashed with great force by the Tavera that was parked behind theirs in which other members of the group were travelling and then being dragged some distance.

“There was no fog outside. But there was mist on the windscreens of our vehicles. I was sitting in the rear seat along with others when the car got rammed. There was a huge noise. Both cars were dragged for more than 50 metres. After that there were only screams and shouts,” said Palak. She was among the first to be rescued and taken to Civil Hospital, Ambala. It was on her statement that the FIR was lodged. Sitting at her house in Sector 30, she said, “There was only me that was conscious. I was repeatedly shouting for help. The vehicles were moving on road but nobody stopped. It was only after five to eight minutes that two vehicles stopped and half a dozen men came out to help us.

They struggled to pull us out from the damaged vehicles. The accident happened hardly six minutes after our car driver stopped to check some mechanical fault in the vehicle. Only the drivers were standing outside and all of us were sitting inside the cars.”

Palak said there were 10 passengers in one car and nine in the car. Four of the victims — Kavita Kapoor, her two daughters, Ranjana and Harshita, and Asha Kapoor — were seated in the row ahead of her in the car. Two of them were rushed along with Palak to the hospital but were declared brought dead. Palak was discharged from the hospital after preliminary treatment.