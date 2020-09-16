As Chandigarh records a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, parents respond in negative to an online consent survey about going back to school

While counting of forms is on at schools, a majority of parents are not willing to send their children back. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

It was not a tough decision to make and it certainly did not require extensive discussion or debate. For many parents in Chandigarh, sending their children back to school this month is a big no.

On August 29, as per the Unlock 4 guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, a recommendation was issued stating that students of Classes IX to XII can be allowed to go to their schools, only in areas outside the containment zones, on a voluntary basis, to seek guidance and help in academics from their teachers.

As per directions received from the District Education Officer, UT, Chandigarh, city schools asked for opinion of parents on the issue, asking them to fill a consent form and also give a written consent if they would allow their child, studying in Classes IX to XIII to go to school from September 21 onwards. The last date for the submission of the form is September 15. On the basis of the consent, the school will arrange time slots according to the classes and number of children and strictly follow protocols given in the SOP issued by the government.

While counting of forms is on at schools, a majority of parents are not willing to send their children back. According to Atul Khanna, Director, Strawberry Fields High School, as per the forms, 75 per cent of parents do not want the children to go back to school. He agrees it’s a decision that has to be respected, though the school will ensure every precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students.

While responses are still coming in at St John’s High School, according to Kavita C Das, Principal of the school, only 20 per cent of the parents have ticked the yes box so far.

“To be honest, in terms of the pandemic, no one really knows what’s happening. We don’t have to be scared, but we certainly have to be cautious, and in this situation, the responsibility has to be shared by both the school and parents. If a child or anyone in the family has even the slightest doubt of being exposed or is feeling unwell, then it is paramount that they don’t come to school. Most parents are not willing to send their children back to school as yet, which is very understandable, as we all know that safety comes first. As a school, it is our responsibility to ensure safety and work continues online and we will share the feedback we have received from the parents to the Administration,” shares Gurpreet S Bakshi, Administrator, St Kabir Public School.

Schools asking parents to make their own transport arrangements for the reopening, is also a matter of concern for many working parents.

“I think Chandigarh is slowly and steadily inching towards the peak, with caution thrown to the winds, as everything has been opened and people eating and drinking out, shopping, going to malls, many without masks and social distancing. At this point, why would the Administration decide to open schools? What is the logic here? If our children can study at home, thanks to the efforts of their teachers, they can do so for a few more months. Why would we put them, ourselves and others at risk? While they would love to meet their peers and be in the school environment, right now, we have to behave responsibly and intelligently, qualities that seem to be lacking in decision makers,” said Mehr Mehta, a scientist and mother of a class XII student.

Renu Puri, Principal, Vivek High School, Chandigarh said that as per the responses received by the school so far, 90 per cent of the parents have said no to sending their children back to school.

A senior paediatrician of the city is quite amused about the question. “When adults come to my clinic wearing their masks on their chins, go about socialising as if the virus is a figment of our imagination, refuse to maintain social distancing, how do we expect schools and teachers to maintain a watch on so many students? For many, when the lockdown opened, it meant COVID was over. We have more than 8,000 cases in Chandigarh, with a sharp spike expected in the coming weeks. Right now, the Administration should focus on testing and recovery of patients and not add to the tally.”

