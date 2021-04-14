Chandigarh revises night curfew timings, Rock Garden to remain shut

A statement issued by the administration said, "All non-essential travel will be prohibited during 10 pm and 5 am."

With continued spike in Covid-19 cases, the UT Administration imposed more restrictions in the city, following a war room meeting chaired by the UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore.

The night curfew will now be imposed in the city between 10 pm and 5 am, instead of 10.30 pm to 5 am as was mandated earlier.

The Administration directed that the Rock Garden will be closed until further orders and the Sukhna lake area will remain closed on all weekends until the situation improves.

The gathering limit for political, social and religious events was set as 200 for outdoors and 100 for indoors.

It further said that “the war room also considered the option of closing markets on alternate numbers, as was done last year. However, the decision was deferred keeping in view the economic needs of trade and industry”.

UT Administrator expressed serious concern about the rising number of covid cases. He appealed to the residents to take advantage of Tika Utsav and get themselves vaccinated. He specifically directed the healthcare workers and fron line workers to get vaccinated on priority basis as the facility is available for them.

The UT Health Department was directed to intensify screening and testing. The administrator ordered placing of mobile vans in crowded areas like temples and gurdwaras during Navratri, so that the visitors could be screened and symptomatic persons could be tested immediately.

Badnore also directed the Director General of Police to intensify operation to challan violators of Covid protocol. He appealed to the RWAs, Market Associations, NGOs and political leaders to help the Administration in the fight against coronavirus.

The Administrator directed the Health Department to ensure that adequate stock of medicines, oxygen cylinders, vaccines, PPEs, ventilators etc. are available in various government hospitals.

BADNORE DIRECTS TO ENHANCE BEDS

Dr Jagat Ram, Director, PGIMER stated that there are 223 Covid cases at Nehru Extension Block, of which 58 belong to Chandigarh, 92 to Punjab, 39 to Haryana, 17 to Himachal Pradesh and eight are from other states.

The Administrator directed PGIMER to enhance bed capacity for coronavirus patients. He also advised that RT-PCR results should be on time, so that infection could be restricted.

He also directed GMCH to enhance bed capacity in Sector 48 Hospital to accommodate more cases.

Mandip Brar, Deputy Commissioner, UT, Chandigarh stated that they have already set up 65 containment zones and 30 more micro-containment zones will be added soon.

Hotels to take last order by 8.30 pm

In the notification regarding the change in timings for night curfew, the administration said that the restaurants/eating places, hotels including food joints/courts in various malls falling within the jurisdiction of Chandigarh shall run only with 50 per cent of their seating capacity and close by 9:30 pm. It said that the last order for food must be accepted till 8:30.

219 healthcare workers of PGI infected, in home isolation

Chandigarh reported 397 new cases detected through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases to 31,564. There are 3,370 active cases here now. The city also reported a death due to Covid-19 as a 39-year-old man from Sector 15, a case of acute kidney injury, acute liver injury and suspected pulmonary embolism, passed away at Max Hospital in Mohali. Till now, at least 401 people have succumbed to the disease in Chandigarh.

At present, at least 219 healthcare workers of PGI are infected with the coronavirus and are in home isolation. In the last one-year of the pandemic, 1,457 healthcare workers from the institute tested positive for Covid-19.

Of the new patients, 233 are men, while 164 women tested positive. A total of 3,46,766 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, including 2,785 samples in the last 24 hours.

Every sector in the city reported new cases, with 32 cases being reported in Manimajra, 22 cases in Sector 44, 19 in Sector 27, 13 in Sector 41 and 12 cases each in Sectors 35 and 40. Meanwhile, 381 people were discharged from various facilities in the city.

As per data, 26,435 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The case fatality ratio is 1.3 per cent. For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 2,91,757 samples have been tested. The recovery ratio is 88 per cent. For every 100 confirmed cases, 88 have recovered from the virus. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 1.3 per cent every day.

3,896 VACCINATed

As many as 1,723 people in the age group of 46-60 years received the first dose of the vaccine on Tuesday, while 656 senior citizens were also inoculated. A total of 3,896 people received the jab during the day. Since March 1, at least 41,391 people of above 60 years have been vaccinated and the number for 45-60 years is 29,767. Till now, 17,639 healthcare workers and 16,753 frontline workers have received the first dose of the vaccine.