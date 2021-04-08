Chandigarh revises night curfew timing: Now from 10.30 pm to 5 am

Passengers going to or returning from airport or railway station or ISBT shall be exempted during the night curfew hours, as ordered by the Deputy Commissioner here Wednesday. A day after announcing night curfew, the Chandigarh Administration changed the timing by 30 minutes. Now the curfew will be in force from 10.30 pm to 5 am.

The orders of night curfew from 10.30 pm to 5 am were issued by Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar. On Tuesday, they had announced night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am.

It was specified that “all restaurants/eating-places, hotels including food joints/courts in various malls falling within the jurisdiction of Chandigarh shall run only with 50 per cent of their capacity and close by 10:00 pm. The last order for food can be accepted till 09:00 pm.”

It was said that there shall be no curbs on inter-state and intra-state movement of essential and non-essential goods.

“All vehicles/persons in bonafide transit (inter-state/intra-state) shall be allowed to pass, but only after due verification of point of origin and destination. Hospitals, chemist shops and ATMs shall be allowed to remain open 24X7,” it was said.

Pregnant women and patients for getting medical/health services shall also be exempted.

In the orders it was stated that “the movement of following persons and services shall be exempt which include those tasked with law & order/emergency and municipal services/duties including executive magistrates, police personnel, military/C.A.P.F. personnel in uniform, health, electricity, fire, media persons with accreditation and government machinery tasked with COVID-19 related duties (all on production of Identity Card)”.

Also, those specially issued a restricted movement curfew pass will be exempted.

The DC stated that any breach of this order shall invite action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. This order shall come into force with effect from 10:30 pm on April 7 and shall remain in force till further orders.