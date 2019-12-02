Chandigarh: Returning from wedding, 4 men killed in accident near Kaithal

The mangled remains of the car involved in the accident, near Kaithal in Haryana. (Express) The mangled remains of the car involved in the accident, near Kaithal in Haryana. (Express)

GLOOM DESCENDED on Khijrabaad village on Sunday morning after the news came of death of its two residents.

Four persons were killed in a road accident near Kaithal, Haryana, while they were returning from a wedding.

Two victims belonged to Khijrabaad village, one belonged to Tarapur Majri village while the fourth belonged to Bhrahman Majra village in Ropar district.

The victims were identified as Surinder Kumar, 48, Rajinder Kumar, 38, both residents of Khijrabaad village; Ram Singh, 45, a resident of Tarapura Majri village; and Bhushan Singh, 33, a resident of Bhrahman Majra village.

Kushal Pal, a resident of Khijrabaad village, told Chandigarh Newsline that the victims had gone to attend a wedding on Saturday and on early Sunday morning, they received information from Kaithal police that an accident had occurred and all the people in the car had died.

Kushal Pal said that Ram Singh was a carpenter while Surinder Kumar was his employee. Bhushan Singh was driver and he had come to

take the victims to Kaithal in his Maruti Alto car.

“Ram Singh had taken other victims to his friend’s wedding. While they were returning, a truck hit their car. They died near Kaithal,” Kushal Pal said.

Rajinder Kumar was an electrician and ran a shop at Khijrabaad village. Except Bhushan Singh, all the victims were married. Bhushan Singh was the only brother of five sisters. He was also a friend of Ram Singh.

Satpal Singh, a neighbour of Surinder Kumar, said all the victims were friends and used to meet regularly. He added that Ram Singh used to visit Surinder’s shop every day.

“They were close friends. On Saturday, they all went to attend the marriage, but this unfortunate incident happened,” Satpal Singh added.

Rajinder Kumar’s father Jethu Ram said that they came to know about the accident around 2 am, following which they went to Kushal Pal’s house and informed him about it.

“I can’t say anything. I am still shocked. My son had told me that they shall reach home by Sunday morning,” Jethu Ram added.

All the bodies were cremated on Sunday evening.

